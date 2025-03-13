Shares

Bellazuri Cosmetics has opened its first experiential store in Nairobi which is located on the Lower Ground Floor of Sarit Centre, next to Carrefour.

Bellazuri Cosmetics is a Ugandan luxury beauty brand and it stocks skincare and makeup products specifically developed for African skin. The company offers a wide range of products, from skincare essentials to makeup.

Commenting during the event, Managing Director of Bellazuri Cosmetics, Patricia Tino, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for Bellazuri Cosmetics as we expand into Kenya. We are excited to offer premium, inclusive, and innovative beauty solutions to Kenyans, focusing on celebrating African skin and individuality. At Bellazuri, we believe beauty is not just about appearance, it’s about confidence, self-expression, and feeling your best. As we establish our presence in Nairobi, we are excited to welcome a new community and provide them with high-quality products that truly cater to their unique beauty needs.”

The Nairobi store features expert beauty consultations, during which customers can receive tailored guidance on selecting the best skincare and makeup products for their unique skin type and tone.

“The store we are opening today harnesses technology to enhance the customer experience while shopping. The store features interactive product testing stations, allowing shoppers to explore Bellazuri’s innovative formulations firsthand and find the perfect match for their beauty needs. Carefully developed using advanced German technology, Bellazuri Cosmetics is redefining beauty by bridging the gap between expensive imported brands and low-quality, inexpensive alternatives. Our mission is to provide high-quality skincare that is both luxurious and affordable, ensuring that everyone can experience premium beauty without breaking the bank,” added Patricia.

The Bellazuri Cosmetics store is located at Sarit Mall, lower ground floor next to Careffor supermarket. It is open from 10am to 9pm.