Shares

Kenya has today hosted the largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference in Africa courtesy of Microsoft East Africa.

The event, organised by Microsoft as part of its global AI Tour, occurred against a backdrop of rapid AI adoption by Kenyan organisations across various sectors. The conference featured developers, innovators, and business leaders from both the public and private sectors alongside Microsoft executives.

Speaking during the event, Phyllis Migwi, the Country Manager for Microsoft Kenya, emphasised the importance of fostering sustainable technological growth as a vital strategy for securing Kenya’s position in the global digital economy.

“Kenya’s tech sector has a great story to tell when it comes to the adoption of advanced digital tools like AI and machine learning. The AI Tour is Microsoft’s way of highlighting these successes to demonstrate AI’s impact and how organisations can deploy this technology within their own operations. It is our aim to showcase AI’s transformative and innovative potential to empower individuals and businesses in Kenya and beyond,” she said.

Across the globe, AI has emerged as one of the most powerful disruptive technologies in recent decades, capable of reshaping the business landscape both globally and in Africa. Estimates indicate that AI offers significant opportunities for Africa, with analysts forecasting that the technology could boost the continent’s economy by 50 percent of its current GDP by 2030 if Africa manages to capture just 10 percent of the global AI market. Additionally, a recent study by the IDC – a market intelligence firm, revealed an impressive return of $3.50 for every $1 invested in AI, underscoring the financial benefits of embracing this technology.

The forum highlighted that for Kenya to benefit from this ongoing global transformation, businesses and individuals must be empowered to leverage the game-changing potential of AI. Last year, Microsoft announced a new skilling initiative in Kenya, a groundbreaking programme aimed at training 1 million people in AI and cybersecurity. This initiative is part of Microsoft’s commitment to democratise AI and empower individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy, aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and Digital Masterplan.

“As AI continues to revolutionise industries, it is imperative that Kenya equips its workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in this new era. More than 4 million young people across Africa have been upskilled by Microsoft over the last five years through various skilling and employability programmes,” added Ms. Migwi.

As a way of addressing essential infrastructure requirements, Microsoft has been driving increased access to connectivity through its Airband Initiative, which includes Project Mawingu. By the end of 2024, Mawingu’s network was operational in 31 counties in Kenya, covering a population of 9.7 million. Together with Microsoft, Mawingu has provided internet to schools, health clinics, and small businesses, impacting thousands of health clinic workers, teachers and students.