Shares

Microsoft has announced that it has appointed Kunle Awosika as the new Managing Director of the Africa Transformation Office (ATO), succeeding Wael Elkabbany. ATO is charged with driving digital transformation initiatives across the continent.

Kunle succeeds Wael Elkabbany, who has been appointed head of Microsoft’s Africa Regional Cluster. Kunle has over 22 years of experience working in multiple countries across the continent and has a deep understanding of Africa’s growth. He has held several positions at Microsoft, including director of Enterprise Business and Country Manager Microsoft Kenya, as well as director of Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets. He was also one of three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office.

He is credited with the introduction of different transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organizations in both the public and private sectors. He will bring this deep experience in multiple African markets to the new role.

“I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential,” said Kunle.

Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas. They include; digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups. Since its inception, the ATO has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable SMEs with digital capabilities, support innovative start-ups and skill the current and future workforce.