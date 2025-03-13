Shares

South African pop artist Demi Lee Moore has been announced as Spotify EQUAL Africa’s Artist for March 2025.

Demi Lee is the first South African artist to join this year’s Spotify EQUAL Africa programme, a global initiative that supports women’s music through education, inspiration and networking opportunities, showing the platform’s support for female artists all year round.

Her album, Mis Eet Slaap Herhaal, quickly achieved Gold status, selling over 15,000 copies in 14 days. 2018 marked a pivotal year in Demi Lee’s destiny when she entered Die Kontrak, a competition that began with 2 000 participants, and emerged victorious.

Demi Lee Moore’s impact on Spotify is undeniable; in 2023 she was recognised as one of the top artists in the Afrikaans music category. “Being a part of the EQUAL campaign means the world to me,” says Moore. “To be in a position to inspire women in the industry and little girls growing up with big dreams is such a blessing!”

“Spotify’s EQUAL Africa programme is dedicated to empowering female voices in Africa, spotlighting artists who continue to push boundaries with their artistry,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. “Demi Lee exemplifies the calibre of talent the programme aims to support. Spotify is proud to be associated with her and will continue to use the EQUAL Africa programme to provide support for women in music, amplifying their voices and helping showcase their incredible talents to a global audience.”