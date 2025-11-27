Shares

Sanlam Kenya Plc has announced that it has officially rebranded to Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC.

This name change follows the recent formation of SanlamAllianz, a joint venture between Sanlam and Allianz. SanlamAllianz operates across 26 countries with a combined group equity value exceeding Ksh. 300 billion (approx. €2 billion).

Speaking on the rebrand, SanlamAllianz Kenya Group CEO, Dr. Nyamemba Patrick Tumbo, stated that the move signals a continental commitment to raising the standard of financial services delivery with a strong focus on local market needs.

“The rebrand heralds a new dawn for us as SanlamAllianz. We are enhancing our commitment to market effectiveness and delivering quality, client-focused life and general insurance products,” said Dr. Tumbo. He emphasised that the firm will tap into the extensive resources and technical expertise of the wider SanlamAllianz group to deliver exceptional services.

Dr. Tumbo further confirmed that the firm’s subsidiaries, Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited and Sanlam Allianz General Insurance (Kenya) Limited, will retain their leadership under Ms. Jacqueline Karasha and Mr. George Kuria, respectively.

SanlamAllianz Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Heinie Werth, underscored the ambitious goal for the Kenyan market. “Our ambition as SanlamAllianz is to be among the top-three players in all our markets, and we will provide our full support to SanlamAllianz Kenya as it strives towards this ambition,” said Mr. Werth. He noted that achieving this requires a shared value approach with all stakeholders—staff, clients, business partners, shareholders, and the communities they serve.

SanlamAllianz operates on four core pillars: