The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has announced 15 finalists for the 2024 VALUE4HER Women Agripreneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA). This year’s selection was drawn from 1,535 applications across 44 African nations and showcases the continent’s top women excelling in agribusiness.

The finalists have been drawn from various African countries including Kenya, Benin, Burkina Faso, the DRC, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Likewise, AGRA has revealed its panel of judges committed to women’s economic empowerment to assess and select the final awardees.

This year’s judging panel includes the following women.

Delphine Traore – AGRA Board Member and CEO of General Insurance at Sanlam Allianz

Jen Ramnath – Chief Digital and Information Officer for the Mastercard Foundation

Mary Boote – Vice Chair of the International Agri-food Network and CEO Global Farmer Network

Judy Matu – National Executive Chairlady for the Association of Women in Agriculture Kenya

Oluyemisi Iranloye – CEO and Founder of Psaltry International and Psaltry Foundation, and the WAYA 2022 Grand Prize Winner

Oluyemisi is the first WAYA winner to make a judging debut, emphasizing AGRA’s efforts to continue growing and recognizing the winning alumni.

This year’s category winners will each receive a cash prize of Ksh. 3.2 million (USD 25,000), with the grand prize winner walking away with Ksh. 5.2 million (USD 40,000). Notably, the 2024 awards have seen a rise in the number of countries represented, increasing from 42 last year to 44 this year, and applicants increasing from 1,430 to 1,535. The winners will be announced at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali Rwanda, which will be held from 2nd to 6th September 2024.

This year’s WAYA features five distinct categories, reflecting diversity and promoting the variety of talents among women agri-preneurs in the continent. The categories are: Young Female Agripreneur (Rising Star), Women Empowerment Champion, Resilient and Inspirational Leader, Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise and Female AgTech Innovator.

Listed below are this year’s top 15 finalists listed by category.

Outstanding Value-adding Enterprises

Affiong Williams -, Nigeria

Bassono Kabore Windlasida Florence -, Burkina Faso

Caroline Wanjiru Mambo -, Kenya

Female Ag Tech Innovators

Anaporka Adazabra – Ghana

Aisha Raheem – Nigeria

Boitumelo Bethesda Frazie – South Africa

Young Female Agripreneurs (Rising Stars)

Jovia Kisakye – Uganda

Ogbon Eyitayo Azaratou – Benin

Tonthoza Uganja – Malawi

Women Empowerment Champion

Christine Ager – Kenya

Fannie Gondwe – Malawi

Judith Endelesi Karia – Tanzania

Resilient and Inspirational Leader