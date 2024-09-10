Shares

AGRA has announced six winners of the 2024 Women Agri-preneurs of the Year Awards (WAYA) held during the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum). This year’s WAYA Awards finalists were selected from a pool of 1,535 applications spanning 44 African nations. This is a significant increase from the 1,430 applicants and 42 participating nations in 2023, cementing the significant role that SMEs play in ensuring food security in the continent.

The finalists represented various African countries including Kenya, Benin, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Nigerian entrepreneur Affiong Williams, Founder and CEO of ReelFruit, was the Grand Prize Winner. She was awarded for her outstanding contributions that exemplify how enterprises can transform lives and the agribusiness sector proving that sustainable impactful businesses can be built by women, receiving a cash prize of Ksh. 5.2 million (USD 40,000).

The winner of the Young Female Agri-preneur category was Jovia Kisakaye, Founder and CEO of Ecobed Biotech Brand in Uganda. Kisakaye is celebrated as a high-potential young leader in agribusiness under the age of 35. She was awarded for her leadership and ambition with her company Ecobed Biotech’s flagship program training young farmers to set up and manage black soldier fly farms enabling them to transform organic waste into valuable resources. She received a cash prize of Ksh. 3.2 million (USD 25,000).

Women Empowerment Champion this year was Fannie Gondwe, Founder and Executive Director of Perisha Agro in Malawi. Fannie was acknowledged for making significant strides in promoting women’s empowerment in agriculture, having reached 800,000 households and providing training to 6000 smallholder farmers, 80% of them being women. She received a cash prize of Ksh. 3.2 million (USD 25,000).

Daniella Virivuswagha, Founder of ChemChemAgro was named the winner in the Resilient and Inspirational Leader category. She was awarded for demonstrating resilience and inspirational leadership in the face of challenges. Her business uses connected sensors and artificial intelligence and API Connect to collect environmental data providing bee keepers with crucial information on optimal hive locations and pesticide risks. Receiving a cash prize of Ksh. 3.2 million (USD 25,000).

In the Outstanding Value-Adding Enterprise, Florence Bassono, Founder of Faso Attieke in Burkina Faso was Recognized for her exceptional contributions to adding value to agricultural products. This is through transforming of the cassava value chain, receiving a cash prize of Ksh. 3.2 million (USD 25,000).

The 2024 WAYA Award for the Female Ag Tech Innovator went to Aisha Raheem, Founder of Farmz2u in Nigeria. Raheem was honored for pioneering technological advancements in agribusiness, through Farmz2u which provides innovative solutions including digital extension services, climate smart technologies and supply chain optimization tools. She received cash prize of Ksh. 3.2 million (USD 25,000).

Speaking at the fourth edition of the WAYA awarding ceremony, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA, remarked, “The WAYA awards shine a spotlight on the extraordinary women who are transforming Africa’s agricultural landscape. These women are not only leaders in their fields but are also driving inclusive growth, fostering innovation, and empowering their communities. Their contributions are pivotal to the continent’s food security and economic development.”