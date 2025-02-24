Shares

AGRA has partnered with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to drive climate resilient and sustainable agriculture driving food loss reduction across Africa. The approval of this initiative under GCF’s pilot Project-Specific Assessment Approach (PSAA) RE-GAIN will enable AGRA to implement innovative solutions that strengthen smallholder farmers’ adaptation to climate change while enhancing food security.

The programme is designed to build smallholder climate resilience and adaptive capacity by promoting the wide scale adoption of food loss reduction solutions while reducing the carbon footprint of agri-food systems in the seven Host Countries. This initiative will contribute to long-term resilience and economic stability in Africa’s agricultural sector by leveraging public-private partnerships.

By building the capacity of target communities to tackle climate-triggered food losses, RE-GAIN will improve access to financing, promote context-specific innovations, and create better conditions for public and private investments. As a result, these countries will develop climate-resilient economies that enhance food security while contributing to their Nationally Determined Contribution emissions reduction targets by 2030. This transformation will be driven by resilient smallholder farmers, MSMEs, and rural communities. The total grant funding amounts to USD 105 million.

Henry Gonzalez, Chief Investment Officer of GCF, said: “This project has been approved under GCF’s pilot Project-Specific Assessment Approach, which is designed to streamline access to GCF finance and facilitate wider partnerships. The approval of this project demonstrates how the PSAA modality continues to accelerate access to GCF resources, reduce transaction costs, and facilitate the implementation of innovative climate projects with new partners.”

The partnership will see AGRA invest in strengthening the capacity of small businesses to provide support to small holder farmers in 7 countries namely; Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia to access post-harvest equipment.

Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA, welcomed the collaboration, noting its potential to transform African agriculture: “This partnership with GCF marks a significant milestone in AGRA’s mission to build climate-resilient food systems across the continent. Investing in smallholder farmers and equipping them with the tools and knowledge to adapt to climate challenges, will pave the way for a more sustainable and food-secure Africa.”