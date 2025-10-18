Shares

Sanlam Kenya Plc is deepening its commitment to local sporting talent by introducing enhanced financial literacy support for athletes.

The announcement was made by Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Dr. Nyamemba Tumbo during the corporate flag-off of an elite group of Kenyan athletes heading to compete in this weekend’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. This event holds special significance as it is now Africa’s first Abbott World Marathon Major.

Dr. Tumbo highlighted that the firm will collaborate with local sports development stakeholders to deliver tailor-made financial literacy training modules.

“Beyond our corporate sponsorships, we are also exploring the modalities of delivering tailor-made financial literacy lessons for the athletes,” Dr. Tumbo stated. He explained that these lessons are intended to “actively work to empower them to be financially confident, secure and prosperous now and in their post-active competition and retirement days.”

The Sanlam-sponsored team of elite athletes was flagged off at the Sanlam Tower offices in Nairobi. The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Paul Tergat, founder of the SOYA Awards and a member of the International Olympic Committee of Kenya (IOC) and past president of the National Olympic Committee (NOCK).

The contingent features promising long-distance runners, including:

Lilian Jepkorir Chebii

Vincent Kipyegon Ronoh

Josephat Kipkoech

Edwin Kiptoo

Fridah Chepkite Lodepa

Flomena Chepkiach Ngurasia

Godfrey Musanga

Japhet Kiptoo Kiplagat

These accomplished athletes boast impressive international records and strong podium potential.

This year, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon joins the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, marking the first time the world’s top marathon brand has come to Africa. The series previously included iconic races in Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo, and New York. With Cape Town’s inclusion, the continent now has its rightful place among the world’s leading marathon destinations.

Sanlam has fully sponsored the athletes, covering athlete sponsorships, event logistics, and promotional activities aimed at boosting Africa’s visibility in the global athletics ecosystem. The winning athletes will compete for a substantial $40,000 prize money.