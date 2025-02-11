Shares

Sanlam has announced that it will offer a full university scholarship to support Nathan Kipng’eno, a bright student from Sogoo village in Narok.

Nathan, a 17-year-old former student of Cheborge High School in Narok, excelled in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, scoring an impressive A-.

Nathan first came into the spotlight early last month after a video of his father energetically dancing and jumping in celebration of his son’s stellar performance went viral on social media. This was then posted under Sanlam Group’s Pan African #PROUDMoments social media campaign.

The #PROUDmoments campaign seeks to celebrate everyday people’s victories, no matter the magnitude. This is an attestation that every win or step to your goal is a proud moment to give yourself that pat on your back.

The tears of joy from his hardworking father, who sacrificed greatly to ensure Nathan received an education, deeply moved the Sanlam Group, inspiring them to take up the challenge of supporting him by fully covering his tuition fees to the University he will be placed to by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)

Nathan, who aspires to study Medicine, expressed immense gratitude for the scholarship. With the scholarship covering his tuition and other educational expenses, he can now focus on his studies and work towards his dream of building a better life for himself, his family, and his community.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to Sanlam for this opportunity. Becoming a doctor has always been my dream, and this scholarship brings me closer to that goal. I hope to use my education to improve my life, give back to my community and support my family,” said Nathan Kipng’eno.

Speaking during the scholarship award ceremony, Sanlam Kenya’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nyamemba Patrick Tumbo, remarked, “Nathan’s journey is truly inspiring. He embodies the spirit of hard work, proving that circumstances do not define one’s destiny. No matter where you come from or the challenges you face, success is always within reach with determination and unwavering commitment. At Sanlam, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. By offering this scholarship to students like Nathan, we are investing in the future of one of Kenya’s brightest young minds.”