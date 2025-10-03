Shares

The 2024 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year Award was presented to Ryk van Niekerk, the editor of Moneyweb and news presenter for RSG Geldsake, at a gala in Johannesburg marking the 50th anniversary of the awards.

Van Niekerk has over 25 years of experience in economic, political, business, and consumer financial reporting. He was recognized for his journalistic rigour, commitment to transparency, and consumer financial education. He’s known for his sharp commentary and ability to demystify complex financial issues. His investigative work has exposed systemic flaws in South Africa’s financial landscape. It has ranged from illegal livestock vaccines to corporate liquidation battles.

Judging panel chairperson Nixon Kariithi praised Van Niekerk’s persistent engagement with the “underbelly of South African finance and governance,” noting that his reporting often serves as a crucial accountability mechanism where formal oversight is lacking. An “ardent contestant,” Van Niekerk has previously won several category awards, including the ESG and Consumer categories.

In addition to the main prize, three other prestigious awards were presented:

African Growth Story Award: This award, open to financial journalists across Africa reporting on trade, investment, infrastructure, or economic development, went to Mr. Mahamadi Sebogo of Sidwaya , Burkina Faso. Kariithi highlighted Sebogo’s work for its power to illuminate complex economic issues and amplify underrepresented voices in West Africa’s development narrative.

, Burkina Faso. Kariithi highlighted Sebogo’s work for its power to illuminate complex economic issues and amplify underrepresented voices in West Africa’s development narrative. Best Newcomer: The prize was awarded to Mr. Deogratius Wamala of the Daily Monitor , Uganda. Wamala, whose work explores how policy and innovation shape Uganda’s economy, was described as part of a “new generation of African financial journalists” who combine technical expertise with strong storytelling.

, Uganda. Wamala, whose work explores how policy and innovation shape Uganda’s economy, was described as part of a “new generation of African financial journalists” who combine technical expertise with strong storytelling. Lifetime Achiever: This accolade, which honors significant, long-term contributions to African financial journalism, was given to Mr. Mzimkulu Malunga. Malunga is a South African media executive and strategist with over 34 years of experience, having held roles from a junior reporter to Group CEO of Arena Holdings (owners of Sunday Times and Business Day). He was lauded for successfully blending editorial integrity with business sense and for his role in advancing the digital transformation of South Africa’s media.

Category Winners

The awards, co-sponsored with Santam since 2023, attracted a record high of 237 entries from 17 countries this year. The full list of category winners is: