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Sanlam Allianz Holdings has announced a robust financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a net profit of Ksh. 832 million.

The results mark a significant milestone for the insurer, representing a period of stability and strategic consolidation following the partnership between Sanlam and Allianz.

The 2025 financial year was defined by a major organizational shift, including a formal rebranding and a successful rights issue. Group CEO Dr. Patrick Tumbo described the year as a transition period, where the company focused on integrating global expertise with regional scale.

“2025 was a year of establishing our new identity,” said Dr. Tumbo. “The synergy between Sanlam’s African footprint and Allianz’s global standards is already yielding results in our operational efficiencies and product offerings.”

The Group’s profit before tax reached Ksh. 1.3 billion, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment characterized by fluctuating interest rates. Total insurance revenue stood at Ksh. 4.41 billion, while the net insurance service result saw a remarkable 46% increase to Ksh. 951 million, driven by tighter underwriting and optimized reinsurance structures.

One of the most notable achievements of the year was the radical strengthening of the balance sheet. Following the successful rights issue, capital and reserves jumped from Ksh. 1.92 billion to Ksh. 4.75 billion. Simultaneously, the company slashed its borrowings by 66%, bringing debt down to Ksh. 1.42 billion and significantly reducing interest expenses.

Sanlam Allianz credited its steady performance to an aggressive digital transformation. Currently, the majority of the firm’s new life insurance business is processed through digital platforms, a move that has drastically reduced turnaround times and enhanced the customer experience.

The company also reported strong performance in its deposit administration funds, particularly the Akiba Plus product. These funds delivered a 14% net return to investors in 2025, comfortably exceeding the minimum guaranteed return of 5%. Furthermore, the Group maintains a significant social-economic role, paying out approximately Ksh. 160 million in monthly pension benefits to retirees.

By the end of 2025, the Group’s total assets were valued at Ksh. 39.37 billion. Despite the healthy profit margins, the Board of Directors opted not to recommend a dividend for the year. This decision was made to retain earnings to support the Group’s ambitious growth strategy and capital requirements for 2026.