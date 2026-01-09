As the new academic year begins, 300 students from are set to begin their Senior School journey, courtesy of full scholarships from The Family Group Foundation’s Tufuzu na Elimu program.
The cohort, selected from 25 counties across the countryare the first group of beneficiaries to enter Grade 10 under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.
Unlike standard tuition-only grants, the Tufuzu na Elimu scholarship is designed to remove all financial barriers to learning. The comprehensive package covers:
- Full Tuition Fees for the three years of senior school.
- Boarding and Accommodation costs.
- School Uniforms and Personal Upkeep.
- Mentorship and Career Readiness Training to prepare students for life beyond the classroom.
Speaking at the launch, Dr. Elyas Abdi Jillaow, Director General in the Ministry of Education, emphasized the importance of private sector support in achieving national education goals.
“The Government has made efforts to ensure standardization and equalization of secondary schools in Kenya,” Dr. Jillaow stated. “We value such support from the Foundation because continuously investing in education is lifting households from poverty.”
The scholarship program is a flagship initiative of The Family Group Foundation, the social investment arm of Family Bank, Kenya Orient Insurance, and Daykio Plantations. Over the past 14 years, the Foundation has invested over Ksh. 300 million into high school scholarships alone.
Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to social mobility. “Our purpose has been to deliver long-term social and economic value to our communities. Through this program, we have ensured that financial circumstances do not stand in the way of the academic potential of over 3,000 students nationwide,” she said.
Tufuzu na Elimu currently boasts an 80% transition rate of its beneficiaries into tertiary education and the job market.
The Foundation’s work extends far beyond secondary education. Having recently received the 2023 Community Empowerment Leader Award, the organization continues to invest in:
- Youth Entrepreneurship: Over Ksh. 90 million invested in TVET training for plumbing and electrical work.
- Digital Skills: Partnerships providing training in AI, blockchain, and software development.
- Environmental Conservation: A Ksh. 5 million investment in restoring the Ngong Forest ecosystem.