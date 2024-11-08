Shares

Keep It Cool, a Kenyan startup dedicated to sustainable innovation, has been named one of the five winners of the prestigious 2024 Earthshot Prize.

This honor includes a Ksh. 166 million award to help further the impact of Keep It Cool’s environmental solution, which tackles food spoilage and waste while improving community livelihoods.

Established by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize celebrates transformative initiatives addressing some of the world’s most pressing environmental issues. By spotlighting groundbreaking projects, the Prize aims to drive lasting, positive change for a more sustainable world.

Selected from over 2,500 nominations from 139 countries, Keep It Cool was recognized in the “Build a Waste-Free World” category, underscoring Kenya’s leadership role in sustainability solutions.

Keep IT Cool founder and Managing Director Francis Nderitu, said, “We are grateful for the recognition from The Earthshot Prize, and it is an important milestone for Keep IT Cool. We are on a mission to revolutionize the food supply chain in East Africa, and will continue to enhance market access, reduce waste, and build climate resilience for small-scale fish and poultry farmers throughout the region.”

The company’s innovative approach provides small farmers and fishers with sustainable refrigeration and efficient distribution systems that extend the shelf life of their produce, reduce spoilage, and stabilize income. By boosting profits and curbing food waste, Keep It Cool is helping to create a more sustainable future for local communities, offering a scalable model aligned with Earthshot’s vision of a waste-free world.

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, said: “I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists. To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders; to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved; to speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need."

Alongside Keep It Cool, four other innovators were celebrated and awarded £1 million each for their impactful solutions across each of Earthshot’s categories. These were:

Fix Our Climate: Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems

Revive Our Oceans: High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People

Protect and Restore Nature: Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative

Clean Our Air: Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO)

Beyond the £1 million award, each winner will join The Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, benefiting from ongoing mentorship, resources, and technical support through The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance of Partners—a network of prominent businesses, investors, and environmental experts dedicated to scaling innovative solutions and maximizing their impact.

The Multichoice Group, a key member of the Earthshot Global Alliance, has been instrumental in supporting and elevating Earthshot Prize finalists and winners. Since the Prize’s inception in 2020, over £75 million in financial and in-kind support has been unlocked for Earthshot innovators, fueling the development of critical environmental solutions worldwide.

Hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Africa highlighted the continent’s essential contributions to global climate action and environmental solutions. Cape Town joined a prestigious lineup as the fourth host city, showcasing Africa’s vast potential for pioneering environmental progress.