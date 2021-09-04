Shares

The Earthshot Prize has announced that 14 influential global companies and brands will unite to support and grow the innovative solutions developed by the fifteen Earthshot Prize Finalists to be announced soon.

These global companies will make up the first Earthshot Prize Global Alliance Members. They include Arup, Bloomberg L.P., Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hitachi, Ingka Group (IKEA), Microsoft, The Multichoice Group, Natura & Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom and Walmart.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by HRH Prince William and The Royal Foundation in 2O2O and was inspired by President Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’. The Prize is an ambitious global environmental prize to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair the planet over the next 1O years.

Every year from 2021 until 2O3O, The Earthshot Prize will find and reward inclusive solutions to the five ‘Earthshot’ goals which are

Protect and restore nature Clean our air Revive our oceans Build a waste-free world Fix our climate

The first fifteen Earthshot Prize Finalists have been selected for their solutions representing a range of innovations, technologies and movements. These projects, if scaled, could transform our ability to combat the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

With the collective power of the Global Alliance Members, the Finalists will have access to resources across numerous professions and sectors including manufacturing, retail, supply chains, legal advice, digital technology, business strategy and government relations.

With headquarters in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America, these companies are well—placed to support innovators around the globe.

“Sustainability is fundamental to how business is conducted. Collaboration with the private sector is critical in order to propel sustainable environmental innovation. These companies can accelerate our progress toward a more sustainable future with their global reach and impact,” said Indra Nooyi, The Earthshot Prize Council member and former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo.

Over the past six months, The Earthshot Prize, in collaboration with its network of over 2OO Nominators, has searched the world for solutions for the five Earthshot goals. The fifteen Finalists for 2O21 will be announced later this month. Of those final fifteen, five will be awarded the inaugural Earthshot Prize, selected by The Earthshot Prize Council, a diverse team of influential individuals.

The team includes HRH Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, Dr .Ngozi Okonjo-lweala, Indra Nooyi, Shakira, Christiana Figueres, Luisa Neubauer and Cate Blanchett.

Prize Winners will be announced in a globally broadcast awards ceremony on 17 October and each will receive a Ksh. 152 million (£1 million) grant. In addition, all fifteen finalists will receive tailored support to scale their solutions from networks like the Global Alliance Members to realize an event greater impact with their work.

These new Global Alliance Members will join world-renowned philanthropists and NGOs already part of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance. The Global Alliance Members have been chosen for their ability to help The Earthshot Prize Finalists to scale up their solutions, and for their commitment to responsible business.