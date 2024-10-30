Shares

Maisha Magic Plus has announced the debut a new drama series, Mkasi. The series follows the Kombe family, whose seemingly perfect lives are shattered by the mysterious death of their patriarch. In a relentless struggle for power and justice, the remaining family members navigate the murky waters of deception, with each twist and turn revealing a family torn apart by ambition and greed.

Producer, writer, and director Daudi Anguka of AR Films, best known for Kenya’s 2023 Oscar submission, Mvera, is behind the new drama series. The filmmaker has also produced Pete and Sanura, all Maisha Magic Productions.

The show’s cast includes filmmaker Stephanie Maseki as Damaris Kombe, the grieving widow of the patriarch, George Kituto as Patrick Kombe, the eldest son, and Anita Wawuda of Jiji, as Karen Kombe, the youngest daughter.

Joining them is renown media personality Eddy Kimani of Sanura and Country Queen, Juma Shibe of Mvera, Zahara Mohammed of Pete, Sophie Rueben of Pete, John Mbura, Ivy Wanjiku of Sanura, Jonathan Chapuis, Hillary Namanje of Mvera and Pete, and Angie Magio of Selina.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Daudi Anguka said, “With Mkasi, we explored the complexities of power dynamics within families and the corrosive effects of secrets and betrayal. The backdrop of Mombasa adds a unique richness to the narrative, and I believe viewers will be captivated by the intense emotions and twists that unfold.”

On her part, Margaret Mathore, Head of Channels, M-Net East Africa added, “Mkasi is a relatable Kenyan story, told truthfully and honestly through a carefully selected top-tier Kenyan cast. It embodies the essence of African storytelling while reflecting the realities of life, family, and power struggles in Kenya.”

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nzola Miranda said, “We are thrilled to bring, Mkasi, another gripping telenovela to our viewers. We are confident that audiences will be captivated by the compelling storyline and outstanding performances as seen with other successful shows like Zari and Shanga that debuted in the past year.”