TECNO has announced the groundbreaking of a landmark initiative to renovate 100 football pitches across African communities. This community effort is a practical extension of TECNO’s partnership with the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking at the ceremony, TECNO reaffirmed its dedication to Africa’s immense talent and potential.

TECNO’s commitment to refurbishing 100 pitches is focused on the grassroots level, where the true energy of the game lives. Safe and accessible football pitches play a crucial role in disadvantaged communities and informal settlements, often offering the primary avenue for positive engagement.

By creating these safe spaces, TECNO is aiming to:

Give children a proper place to grow their skills and chase their dreams—dreams that could lead to the AFCON stage or the world stage.

Teach young people teamwork, discipline, and resilience, offering an alternative to negative social challenges like crime and drugs.

Use football, Africa’s powerful unifying force, to strengthen social bonds within communities.

TECNO is the first mobile device company to make such a substantial investment in African grassroots sports infrastructure. The renovation project is more than just improving playing surfaces; it’s an investment in Africa’s future, ensuring that raw talent has the environment and opportunity it needs to shine.

As the renovations begin, TECNO looks forward to partnering with local communities to build spaces that will generate joy, teamwork, and success stories for years to come.

