Tecno has launched the Camon 20 Series in the Kenyan market, the series includes Camon 20 Premier 5G, Camon 20 Pro 5G, Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Chip which has an advanced 6nm octa-core architecture. With up to 3GHz CPU frequency, performance smooth and lag-free, whether running day-to-day apps or large-scale games. It utilizes, a Triathlon Polymer Graphene Tri-State Heat Dissipation technology keeps the device cool. The series offers 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 512GB ROM.

Tecno has also been confirmed to be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer Google’s Android 14 Beta release and will run it on the Camon 20 series.

The Android 14 Beta will help to further enhance the CAMON 20 series’ user experience in ways such as –

● Higher Privacy Level – Starting with Android 14, apps with a target Sdk Version lower than 23 cannot be installed, making it harder for malware to avoid such security and privacy improvements. Ultimately, it serves to help improve security and privacy for smartphone users.

● Longer Battery Life- Android 14’s updated functionality enables the system to better handle the background tasks, downloads, and uploads, etc., which in turn improves the system efficiency to reduce power drain for longer battery life.

● Larger Fonts and Smarter Scaling – To provide low-vision users with better accessibility options, Android 14 allows larger font scaling. A non-linear scaling curve strategy ensures large text and small text elements scale at different rates to prevent large elements from scaling too much, while also preserving the proportional hierarchy between elements of different sizes.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, 108MP (ultrawide) camera, which enables users capture ultra-wide horizons and super macro close-ups all in stunning detail and 2MP (depth). The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie camera helps users to elevate their selfie. Both the 50MP main and 108MP wide-angle cameras also support 4K and HDR video, while the rear and front cameras support dual portrait video. The series also features TECNO’s AI-powered “Portrait Master” beauty algorithm, which uses 319-dot face- positioning to generate precise beauty analytics including culture, skin tone, physical environment and more to develop a personalized beautification plan.

In the pursuit of steady portrait video, TECNO has incorporated SLR camera in-body image stabilization into the CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The devices with 5,000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology can compensate for shakes up to 5,000 times per second. As a result, images and video are crisp and vivid, even when taken while moving at speed.

Tecno has engraved 20 irregular ribs in a luxury lychee pattern Magic Skin while sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into the device’s back cover construction. The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials creates incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. The design has seen Tecno win the prestigious MUSE Design Award 2023 as a gold winner.

A 5,000mAh battery gives users plenty of power whether at home, at work or on the go, and fast charging is perfect for a quick juice boost whenever its needed.

Pricing

Tecno provides two color options namely Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue for the Camon 20 Premier 5G, Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 Pro, and Glacier Glow Glass for Camon 20.