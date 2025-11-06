Shares

NCBA has today announced a partnership with Kabarak University to roll out a comprehensive Business Development Programme (BDP). It is aimed at equipping Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country with essential skills for sustainable growth.

The new initiative builds on NCBA’s existing capacity-building efforts, including a successful partnership with Strathmore Business School.

The NCBA-Kabarak University BDP is a four-month structured training programme designed to empower entrepreneurs with practical tools to scale their businesses. The curriculum comprises 96 contact hours of in-depth training across critical business areas, including:

Strategic Planning

Finance and Risk Management

Compliance and Governance

Product Development and Innovation

Technology Integration

The programme will also incorporate interactive case studies, peer-to-peer roundtables, and field visits to ensure participants gain exposure to practical business environments.

Mr. Dennis Njau, NCBA Group Director Retail Banking, underscored the partnership’s value: “We believe that SMEs are the engine of economic growth in Kenya. This partnership with Kabarak University allows us to offer our customers strategic business skills and expert guidance to succeed in today’s complex and fast-evolving marketplace. This collaboration reinforces our ongoing commitment to driving financial literacy and inclusive economic development.”

Professor Henry Kiptiony Kiplangat, Vice Chancellor of Kabarak University, lauded the joint effort: “Our joint programme will unlock capacity within Kenya’s entrepreneurial sector by bridging the knowledge gap that limits scalability and sustainability. Through this initiative, we are investing in resilient, future-ready enterprises. By building the managerial and strategic capacity of SMEs, we are supporting the country’s economic resilience and job creation agenda.”

The training will be delivered by faculty from Kabarak’s School of Business and Economics, along with industry experts. Sessions will be conducted once a week at Kabarak University and other locations in the Central and Northern Rift areas.

The BDP is available to NCBA’s SME clients, with the bank committing to enrol at least 20 participants per group. The participation fee is Ksh. 80,000, payable in two equal instalments.

Interested entrepreneurs can register through NCBA or Kabarak University.