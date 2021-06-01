Shares

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mrs. Kellen Eileen Kariuki, MBS, as the new Chair of the Board with effect from 31 May, 2021. The appointment comes following the retirement of Mr. Patrick Obath, MBS, as the Chair of the Board with effect from 30 May 2021.

Patrick’s retirement from the Board comes after having served for 9 years as an Independent Non-Executive Director and as the Board Chair from May, 2019.

Kellen was appointed as an Independent Non–Executive Director of the Board on 10 February, 2020. She was the first CEO and Managing Trustee of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) and worked at Citibank for over 2 decades, serving in different senior leadership positions covering markets in Africa, Middle East and Pakistan. She is currently the Managing Director of Feruzi Holdings and a Non-Executive Director of the AMREF Health Africa International and AMREF Flying Doctors Boards. Kellen is also currently a Non-Executive Board Member of the Strathmore University Foundation and a Founding Member of the Board of Advisors of Strathmore Business School.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs. Kellen Kariuki said, “It is an honour to be appointed as the Chair to the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited. I am delighted at the opportunity to continue working with the Board and Management to accelerate the achievement of the Bank’s strategy particularly in building a sustainable future for our clients, communities and shareholders.”

On his retirement Mr. Obath said, “I joined the Board just over nine years ago and over this period, I have seen the Bank transform to become a digital driven Bank. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has continued to cause adverse effects on both the global and local economy, the Bank has shown great resilience, a testament that our business strategy anchored on our investment in digital capabilities is sustainable.”

Kellen has previously served on various Boards including as the Chairperson of Citibank Tanzania, a Non-Executive Director of Resolution Insurance and a Non-Executive Director of Citibank Uganda. She has also been Chairperson of the Citibank Kenya Provident Fund, Nominee Director of the IFC, and a Non-Executive Director of Kenya Roads Board. She has also served as an elected Council Member of ICPAK.

Kellen holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Human Resource Management from Cranfield University in the UK. She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Strategic Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting both from United States International University-Africa. She is currently a PhD candidate at Strathmore University Business School.