The Carole Kinoti Brands are set to hold this year’s Fashion On The Road Golf Tournament slated for 27th and 28th August at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The event is set to bring together stakeholders in the fashion industry, buyers, the business community, and golf enthusiasts to have a candid conversation around the growth of the creative economy. The tournament will also bring together diplomats, government officials among others to have a firsthand feel and celebrate the fashion industry in Kenya. At least 300 guests and 100 exhibitors are expected at the event.

The Chief Guest at the event will be Hon. Amb. Amina Mohamed, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture. The CS is expected to be accompanied by various Value Chain partners. These include the Strathmore Business School, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, Kenya Prisons Services, Ministry of Trade and Enterprise Development, Ndarugu Metropolis Project and Brand Ambassadors Connie Aluoch and Mwenesi Musalia.

“We are excited to have this tournament. Coming at a time the world is going through one of the worst pandemics in history, the event is set and gives hope to those within the sector that we can still do it. We have ramped up new efforts in preparation for the FoTR Golf Tournament 2021 and will continue to intensify our quest for solutions around the fashion industry by engaging women, people with disabilities and youth in value addition processes and the creation of Made in Kenya fashion products,” said Carole Kinoti, Founder and CEO of the Carole Kinoti Brand.

“We have great guests attending this event. Having so many government dignitaries in attendance allows those who will be present to have a one-on-one experience and a chat with the officials on challenges they face,” added Carole.

The event shall also feature a panel of discussion that will bring together women and experts in the creative and fashion industry to break down the sector, investment opportunities, and challenges.