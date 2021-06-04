Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship beer brand, Tusker, recently hosted a stakeholder engagement workshop with Team Kenya athletes on sports branding and marketing at the Safari Park Hotel.

The workshop was held following KBL’s Ksh. 45 million sponsorship commitment the team through the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K). NOC-K is the body responsible for selection and preparation of the Kenyan Team that will participate in the games.

Speaking during the session, KBL Head of Marketing – Beers, Ann Joy Michira said that the sponsorship is part of the company’s long-term commitment to support sports in the country.

“KBL is excited to host these forums to educate our athletes on personal branding and creating an inclusive and diverse. Through such initiatives we want to make sure our athletes have the required knowledge and platforms to excel through their sports and as a brand,” said Michira.

She further noted that the continued support for women in the sporting arena will give an opportunity for more women to get into sports. “The greatest impact of our athletes has always been that they always bring us together as Kenyans and put us on the global map. By giving these young ladies the platform and tools to excel in their various disciplines we enable to them to tell their story as they to inspire the next generation of female athletes,” she added.

Speaking during the event, Policy Advisor and Chief of Staff, Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Rose Wachuka reiterated the government commitment to continue working with Team Kenya.

Winnie Kamau, Deputy General Team Manager – Women, thanked KBL for the opportunity to mentor the sports women noting that the session will help in ensuring the team can leverage their sporting platforms to improve their lives.

“We are grateful to KBL for their continued support for Team Kenya. The mentorship session will enable our athletes to package themselves to monetize their brand. This forum with our sports women goes a step further in actualizing their commitment to walk with these athletes and give them the right platform to excel,” said Mrs. Kamau.

KBL has continued to promote initiatives around championing inclusion and diversity at all levels of their interactions in line with their overall sustainability agenda. The company will continue to launch initiatives under the Kenya Milele campaign that seek to raise support for team Kenya as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.