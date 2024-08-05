Shares

Nova Pioneer has announced a partnership with Strathmore Business School to champion the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education across Africa.

The partnership aims to develop a comprehensive AI curriculum for students in grades K-12, with a particular focus on grades 7-12 within Nova Pioneer’s existing Innovation and Leadership Program. Nova Pioneer’s Innovation and Leadership Program enables Grade 7 to Form 4 students to hone in on character, in order to develop skills that will help them solve real-world problems through innovation, social entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The pilot program will be rolled out in 2025 for all Grade 8 students at Nova Pioneer.

The collaboration between Nova Pioneer and Strathmore University will see the delivery of the K-12 AI curriculum in Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, and other African countries. This effort represents a significant step towards preparing the next generation of African leaders to harness the potential of AI and drive future innovation and growth on the continent.

Speaking at the agreement signing, Chinezi Chijioke, Nova Pioneer’s Co-Founder and CEO, acknowledged that the partnership with Strathmore will equip African youth with the skills and knowledge essential for thriving in an AI-driven future.

On his part, Nova Pioneer’s Senior Director of Schools, Dr. London Moore shared his sentiments saying, “Under this partnership, over the course of the next 5 years, we are looking forward to creating AI Impact Camps and an African Innovation Fund that will enable students across Africa to take their ideas and meaningfully bring them to life.”