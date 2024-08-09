Shares

Christopher Khaemba, Co-Founder and Director of Nova Pioneer, has been shortlisted among the ten finalists for the Africa Education Medal 2024. Founded by T4 Education and HP, the Africa Education Medal recognizes the efforts of thought leaders in the education sector across the continent.

The Medal is given to an individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education. This year, the winner of the Africa Education Medal will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in Dubai to be held on 23rd-24th November.

The winner will also be entitled to nominate a school of their choice to receive membership of T4 Education’s Best School to Work program. The program is an independent evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their culture and help them transform their working environment to attract and retain the best teachers.

Christopher is the Director of Nova Pioneer, a pan-African school group with the mission of developing innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century. He has focused his life’s work on building institutions that stand as beacons of what is possible in African education, impacting 20,000 students and 2,000 teachers.

Khaemba is also a former headmaster of the Alliance High School and founding Dean of the African Leadership Academy in South Africa, and is widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading educators. Khaemba has also served the Government as the executive for education, youth affairs, children, culture and social services.