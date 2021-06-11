Shares

Super Plastics, a manufacturer of plastic packaging products in Kenya, has announced that it will open a new manufacturing facility at Tatu Industrial Park in Tatu City. Tatu City is a light industrial and logistics zone located on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Super Plastics specializes in manufacturing Light Density Polyethylene (LDPE) plastic products and has an expansive client base in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors in Kenya and East Africa.

“We chose Tatu City because we want to settle into a modern industrial park and take advantage of the ready infrastructure. Tatu City’s fully-serviced plots already have ready roads, water, power, wastewater and ICT. Tatu City Special Economic Zone gives us incentives to increase our investment, expand our business and create more jobs. We also look forward to the opportunity to tap into the B2B synergies at Tatu Industrial Park,” said Stephen Gathiaka, Managing Director, Super Plastics.

Also speaking on the manufacturing facility, Tito Oduk, Director of Industrial Operations, Tatu City said, “We are delighted to welcome Super Plastics into the robustly growing business community at Tatu City. Tatu Industrial Park will catapult Super Plastic’s contribution to Kenya’s fast-growing manufacturing sector.”

Tatu City currently hosts more than 60 businesses that have opened or started development, 5,000 homes are completed or under construction and two schools. These are Crawford International and Nova Pioneer. The schools jointly educate more than 3,000 students daily.