Nairobi Jaffery Academy recently triumphed in the third edition of the Crawford International School student Game Jam. Oshwal Academy came in second place, while Brookhurst School settled for third. The three-day competition attracted over 100 students from eleven schools mainly in Nairobi.

The students, who are aged between 12 and 18 years, developed games from scratch and presented them for assessment. The judging criteria was based on four key elements which included programming, graphics, sound and gameplay. Teams were assessed on their ability to innovate, maintain high-quality standards and the submission of complete projects.

The first team won Ksh. 100,000 while the first runner-up team bagged Ksh. 60,000 and the second runner-up team received Ksh. 30,000. The event aims to inspire Kenyan students talented in gaming to develop their own games and compete with other schools. The contest creates an avenue for learners to develop networks and bonds that will sharpen their skills in coding, graphics, language and arts.

In addition to the entertainment and social networking, e-gaming is also becoming a powerful tool in modern education, fostering a dynamic and engaging learning environment. When learning is fun, it becomes more enjoyable. Educational games can enhance cognitive abilities, including memory, attention, and spatial reasoning and can be adapted to different learning styles and paces, allowing personalized learning experiences.

Speaking at the event, Ezekiel Muriithi, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Crawford International School said, “Our goal was to create an engaging and fun environment for students to connect, utilize their skills and talents and learn from the experts. We were thrilled to see such a passionate turnout and to witness the incredible talent among our schools. This Game Jam is the perfect platform for young people to enter the world of programming and design, which is both competitive and challenging. The participants gain experience working under pressure in a game development environment, providing them with an advantage as they advance into various fields.”