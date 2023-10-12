Shares

Crawford International School has announced the upcoming 2nd annual student Game Jam this month from Thursday 26 to Saturday 29.

The e-gaming event brings together students between the age 12 to 18 in groups of 2 to 4 to make a video game from the scratch based on a theme that will be unveiled two days before the competition.

The top three achievers will be awarded cash prizes, the 1st place securing Ksh

100,000, 2nd place Ksh 60,000 and the 3rd place Ksh 30,000. Gaming students from all corners of the country are encouraged to register and connect with like-minded enthusiasts.

‘‘Game jam emphasizes the importance of rapid prototyping and iteration.

Participants learn how to quickly build and test game ideas, refine them based on

feedback and make necessary adjustments. This iterative process is valuable in

game development and many other fields,’’ Jyotkanwal Singh Bhambra, Game

Jam Project Manager.co.

‘‘Completing a game jam project provides students with a tangible product for their

portfolios. This can be especially beneficial for those pursuing careers in game

development, programming, art, or design, as it showcases their skills and

demonstrates their ability to work on real projects,”Jyotkanwal.