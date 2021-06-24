Shares

Investments by South African companies at Tatu City have exceeded Ksh. 10 billion. Tatu City, a 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone, represents one of the largest concentrations of South African foreign direct investments in Kenya and East Africa.

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, toured investments by South African companies at Tatu City. His visit included a stop at Crawford International school. The school is a multi-billion-shilling investment by ADvTECH, Kenya Wine Agencies (KWAL), majority owned by South African beverage conglomerate Distell, and Cold Solutions, an investment backed by South African businessman Patrice Motsepe.

“I am delighted to witness these transformational investments South African businesses are making in Kenya. The South African and Kenyan governments are committed to strong bilateral trade and investment, and our private sector businesses are natural partners to grow capital flows and knowledge exchange,” High Commissioner Mahlangu said at a ceremony to mark the naming of Crawford Road, which leads to Crawford International School in Tatu City.

Jenny Coetzee, Managing Director, Crawford International, said the school had experienced a surge in enrolment in Kenya since opening in 2019 in Tatu City.

“Our primary and secondary schools are close to being full, and I am pleased to announce that we have completed the designs to construct our new high school building, creating room for more students. Crawford and ADvTECH have received such a warm welcome in Kenya, from parents, the government and the business community, and we are pleased to have been ranked recently as one of the top ten leading schools in Kenya,” Coetzee said.

High Commissioner Mahlangu also visited the Cold Solutions site, a flagship facility for improving food and pharmaceutical security and promoting economic development in Kenya and the region. ARCH’s Cold Chain Solutions East Africa Fund is jointly owned by Africa Rainbow Capital, which is backed by South African entrepreneur Motsepe.

The high commissioner concluded his visit at KWAL, which broke ground on a Ksh. 4 billion production and distribution facility at Tatu City on 12 February, 2021. In addition to Distell, the Kenyan Government is a significant shareholder through the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

Currently at Tatu City Special Economic Zone, more than 60 local, regional and multi-national businesses have opened or started development. These include industry leaders such as Dormans, Cooper K-Brands, KWAL, Cold Solutions, Chandaria Industries, Kim-Fay, Davis & Shirtliff, Copia, FFK, Twiga Foods and Stecol, among others.

Residential developments at Tatu City include Unity Homes, Lifestyle Heights and Kijani Ridge. More than 5,000 homes are completed or under construction and Crawford International and Nova Pioneer schools.