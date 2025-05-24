Shares

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), through their brand Heineken, will host UEFA Champions League (UCL) final viewing party at Uhuru Gardens in Langata, Nairobi, on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) final match viewing party will feature performances by South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, alongside Kenya’s Savara, Charisma, and H Art the Band. It will also feature DJ performances by DJ IV, DJ Suraj, Foozak, Premium DJ Ruffy, Vidza, Kuzi, and Wal.

The 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League final in Munich Football Arena, Germany, will feature an exhilarating game between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan.

“The UEFA Champions League is a truly global competition, and we are delighted as KWAL through Heineken to give Kenyan fans a chance to experience the competition up close and personal,” said Jonas Geeraerts, Commercial Director at KWAL. “We call upon all hard-core fans to pull up with their crew and get ready to experience a vibrant, tantalizing and exceptional viewing party. We encourage all consumers to drink responsibly and not to drink and drive. We have partnered with Uber for discounted rides for fans joining us at Uhuru Gardens on the 31st for the event.”

Tickets for this exclusive UEFA Champions League viewing party are available for purchase from hustlesasa.com and mookh.com.

1. Regular tickets are priced at Ksh. 2,500.

2. VIP tickets are available for Ksh. 8,000.

Earlier this month, Heineken amplified the UEFA Champions League final excitement in Kenya by bringing the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy to Nairobi, accompanied by German football legend, Bastian Schweinsteiger. The Tour gave fans a chance to celebrate the beautiful game.