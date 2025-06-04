Shares

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), through its Heineken brand, hosted a successful UEFA Champions League (UCL) final viewing party at Uhuru Gardens in Langata, Nairobi.

The event, part of the Cheers to All Hardcore Fans campaign, brought together thousands of enthusiastic football fans to witness the climax of the 2024/2025 UCL season.

Starting 4 pm, fans streamed into the venue ready to experience the thrill of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan.

PSG trounced Inter 5-0 in a captivating 90-minute duel that saw PSG lift the Champions League for the first time.

KWAL Senior Brand Manager -Beers, Prudence Mutembei, described the event as a big consumer experience around football. “It is exciting for us as Heineken to bring this thrilling UCL finale to football fans. It has been an amazing experience to see consumers come and engage with the brand and football.”

Prudence added, “Our goal has been to consistently deliver unforgettable experiences like this to our loyal football fans and valued customers. Tonight, is a testament to that dedication of bringing the passion of the game directly to Nairobi with a vibrant, tantalizing, and exceptional viewing party.”

She further added that the final match viewing party was the culmination of the Heineken UCL Campaign in Kenya that kicked off in March. It was headlined by the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour on May 1-3.

The evening featured performances by Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, alongside Kenya’s Savara and Charisma. There were also DJ sets from DJ IV, DJ Suraj, Foozak, Premium DJ Ruffy, Vidza, Kuzi, Wal, and Will the DJ, and the charismatic MC Azeeza.