Heineken has announced a significant strategic pivot in its global sponsorship portfolio, confirming that its celebrated 30-year partnership with the UEFA Champions League (UCL) will officially conclude in August 2027.

The end of this decades-long association marks what the company described as “an emotional moment.” However, the decision is rooted in a clear strategic choice: to optimize return on investment.

“We’ve made the strategic choice to focus our sponsorships on platforms where spend is proportionate to value creation, ensuring return on investment,” the company stated in a release.

Heineken confirmed it will continue as a proud partner of F1. Furthermore, the company has secured a new global partnership with Premier Padel.

The company also noted it is “continuously exploring additional events that will add progressive properties that help us build meaningfulness & difference on a global scale.”

Despite the impending end, Heineken stressed that the partnership is far from over. The company still has two more years, until August 2027, to maximize the Champions League sponsorship.

Reflecting on the legacy, the company concluded: “It has been a great ride, and in the spirit of our pioneering mindset and continuing to build meaningfulness & difference for our brands, we are proud to be investing in the future.”