Crawford International School has introduced an Al powered learning platform, ADvLEARN, to its students and faculty. The platform was developed by MathU for ADvTECH group of schools.

After 5 years of research and laying the foundation, ADvLEARN was rolled out across South African schools in 2023. The 2023 data analysis has revealed that students who frequently engage with the platform experienced marked improvements in their subject grades with progress rate between 15 and 29 percent.

Amanda Birkenstock, Crawford International Principal said,”ADvLEARN, provides personalised learning paths using adaptive technology to deliver data-driven insights and learning analytics. The platform tailors learning experiences to the unique needs and pace of each student. It utilizes algorithms to analyze individual learning styles, strengths and areas for improvement, enabling the creation of custom learning pathways that ensure a better understanding of concepts in different subjects.”

Desiree Hugo, Academic Head ADvTECH Schools Division said,” The platform enables teachers to gain dynamic Insights Into each student progress in real time, allowing immediate intervention and personalized support. This real-time feedback loop allows educators to adapt their teaching strategies in response to the evolving needs of each learner, fostering a more effective and engaging learning environment.

Harnessing the power of data-driven insights, ADvLEARN furnishes teachers with a thorough understanding of student performance. The learning analytics supplied by the platform deliver valuable Insights Into individual strengths and areas that may necessitate extra attention. This empowerment allows teachers to make well-informed decisions regarding instructional methods and interventions tailored to the unique needs of each learner.

Upon completion of homework and assessments, students submit their work and the platform automates the grading process, providing instant feedback on their performance. Once they identify their areas of weakness the learner can review the subject through video, or text available. This not only streamlines the assessment workflow for teachers but also offers students the opportunity for immediate reflection and improvement, promoting a culture of continuous learning.

After receiving individual learners grades teachers are able to narrow down on the specific area requiring their attention. Teachers can also easily assign personalized learning tasks, ensuring that students receive content and assessments tailored to their unique needs. This feature enhances engagement, as students interact with material that is directly relevant to their learning journey in the current and past classes, fostering a deeper connection with the subject area,” concluded Desiree Hugo.