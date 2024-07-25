Shares

A Guide to Dating a Narcissistic Boyfriend is a new film set to premiere at Creatives Garage The Mall basement on 26th July from 6 to 8 pm. The film is directed by Thayu, and delves into the complexities of toxic relationships through the lens of Wairimu, a young woman navigating the treacherous waters of love. The film stars Auudi Rowa who plays Wairimu and Emmanuel Mugo who plays Jason.

A Guide to Dating a Narcissistic Boyfriend offers a raw and honest portrayal of the manipulative tactics employed by narcissistic partners. The film portrays a blend of humor and heart, and sheds light on the often-hidden realities of domestic abuse, empowering survivors and raising awareness about the issue. More often than not, narcissism is often ignored as a mental health disorder. Thankfully, this film tries to shine a light on that and highlight the complexities of dealing with a narcissistic partner.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Director Thayu said, “Our goal with this film is to spark conversations around toxic relationships and inspire those who are experiencing them to seek help. We believe that by sharing Wairimu’s story, we can create a safer and more supportive environment for survivors.”

The premiere will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmaker and cast, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage in dialogue about the film’s themes.