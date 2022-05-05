Shares

Showmax has released a trailer for its upcoming Kenyan TV show Igiza. The upcoming Showmax original Kenyan thriller which will premier on the video on demand service on May 23 2022.

The new Kenyan TV show is set against the backdrop of Nairobi’s fashion industry and the money laundering business and is a story of revenge between twin sisters Linda and Nicole.

Twelve years into serving time, Nicole breaks out of prison and takes the place of her identical twin sister Linda, who framed her. Nicole intends to take back everything she is owed. But there is only one obstacle: her sister’s seemingly wonderful life is filled with dark secrets that threaten to destroy her.

The trailer introduces the two sides of Serah Ndanu in the dual role of the twin sisters, the inmate Nicole and Linda, a top fashion designer who runs a successful fashion house. Both their lives are about to change when Nicole sets her revenge plan into motion.

We also meet Ainea Ojiambo (Kina) as Musa, the prison warden obsessed with Nicole and Sheila Ndanu (Maria) as Salome, a top dog serving a life sentence who’s also Nicole’s ally in prison.

The 13-part series also stars Blessing Lung’aho (Zora), Kevin Samuel (Mali), Emmanuel Mugo (Pillow Talk), Torome Sision (Monica), Keith Chuaga (Famous) and Eddie Mbugua (You Again).

Igiza is helmed by Abdi Shuria (known for his works as a cinematographer for 2021’s hit Nafsi and upcoming feature Ayaanle), King Muriuki (The XYZ Show) and Abu Melita under their company Yare Productions.

Igiza is the second Showmax Original in Kenya after the recently concluded second season of the police and legal drama Crime and Justice.

Watch the Igiza trailer below: