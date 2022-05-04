Shares

Showmax offers viewers a wide range of entertainment content from movies, to series and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. This May, Showmax users can catch internationally acclaimed TV shows on the platform that include; HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That to The Girl from Plainville, The Righteous Gemstones S2 and Women of the Movement. Some of the TV shows and movies that are available on Showmax in May are below; HALO S1 | New episodes every Friday; binge from 20 May 2022, first on Showmax

The series is set in a separate timeline to the games, dramatising an epic 26th-Century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. But if the Halo universe sounds worlds away, it’s closer to home than you think: South African Jonathan Liebesman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) directs four episodes, with compatriot Guy Potgieter (District 9, Homeland) as set decorator and Dale Butler as first assistant director.

THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE | Binge from 23 May, first on Showmax

Inspired by real events, The Girl From Plainville sees Critics Choice nominee Elle Fanning (The Great, Maleficent) take on the role of Michelle Carter, the teenager at the centre of the unprecedented “texting suicide case” following the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, in 2014.

The Girl From Plainville also stars Colton Ryan (Little Voice) and Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny (We Are Who We Are).

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES S2 | Binge now, first on Showmax

The mega-famous televangelist family is back, with more deviance, greed and charitable work in The Righteous Gemstones. Season 2 finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

Oscar nominee Eric Roberts (The Expendables, The Dark Knight) joins the cast this season, while multi-award-winner and Vice Principals creator Danny McBride (who also created, wrote and executive produces the show), Emmy winner John Goodman (Argo, The Big Lebowski), Edi Patterson (Knives Out, Vice Principals), Teen Choice Award winner Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect, Modern Family), Skyler Gisondo (The Amazing Spider-Man, Santa Clarita Diet), and Emmy nominee Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Justified) all return to what Collider hails as “one of the greatest ensembles in comedic television.”

HBO Max recently renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a third season.

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT | Binge now

Women of the Movement tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till (Cedric Joe from Space Jam: A New Legacy) following his brutal murder in 1955 in the Jim Crow South.

Created and written by Emmy nominee Marissa Jo Cerar (The Fosters, The Handmaid’s Tale), Women of the Movement is directed by four pioneering Black women directors – Black Reel Award winners Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) and Tina Mabry (Pose), and Black Reel Award nominees Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, Eve’s Bayou) and Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust).

AND JUST LIKE THAT S1 | Binge now

Carrie Bradshaw and the girls are back in HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, the ten-episode series catches up with the gang as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of their 50s.

Emmy winners Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their much-loved roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (Samantha has sadly moved on), alongside fellow franchise alums such as Evan Handler as Harry, Mario Cantone as Anthony, David Eigenberg as Steve, and Willie Garson as Stanford. Emmy nominee Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy) and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Sarita Choudhury (Homeland, Little Fires Everywhere) come in as new characters.

You can also binge all six seasons of Sex and the City on Showmax.

THE NORTH WATER | Binge now

Based on Ian McGuire’s acclaimed 2016 novel, The North Water is set in 1859 and follows disgraced ex-army surgeon Patrick Sumner (BAFTA winner Jack O’Connell from ‘71 and Unbroken), who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, chiefly Drax (MTV Movie Award winner Colin Farrell from The Lobster and In Bruges), a harpooner and a distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, the conflict between the two men takes them on a journey far from solid ground and beyond the safe moorings of civilisation.

Directed by multi-award-winning BAFTA nominee Andrew Haigh (45 Years, Looking), the five-part British/Canadian co-production’s ensemble cast also includes BAFTA nominee Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Time).

ALEX RIDER S2 | Binge now, first on Showmax

After the deadly mission to bring down Point Blanc, Alex Rider is eager to put the past behind him and rebuild his life. But when a horrific attack on a friend’s family draws him back into the world of spies, Alex must unravel a sinister plan with global ramifications.

CHEATERS S1 | Binge now, first on Showmax

BBC romantic comedy drama Cheaters is a sexy, messy comedy about love, morality, monogamy and how the heart, brain and body are idiots who are never on the same page.

Cheaters kicks off with a cancelled flight, a chance meeting, and a night of drunken airport-hotel sex between two strangers who’d both prefer to forget it ever happened. Except, they – and their respective partners – are about to become neighbours.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Elliot Hegarty (Ted Lasso) and executive produced by Murray Ferguson and Petra Fried, the BAFTA-nominated team behind The End of the F***ing World and Misfits, Cheaters stars British-Nigerian actor Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes, The Ghost and the House of Truth) and Joshua McGuire (About Time), with Callie Cooke (Britannia) and Jack Fox (Sanditon) co-starring.

THE PEMBROKESHIRE MURDERS | Binge now

The Pembrokeshire Murders dramatises the real-life 2006 investigation into two unsolved murder cases linked to a string of burglaries in the 1980s. Teen Choice Award winner Luke Evans (The Alienist, Beauty and the Beast, and Fast & Furious’ Owen Shaw) stars as newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, who goes all in to reopen the investigation against a ticking clock as his prime suspect awaits release from prison.

CATHERINE THE GREAT | Binge now

HBO’s four-part limited series Catherine the Great stars Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren (who also executive produced) as the 18th-Century Empress Regent of Russia. Determinedly independent in both her political and private life, Catherine became the country’s longest-ruling female leader, reforming the Russian empire and presiding over a golden age in Russian history and the age of the Russian Enlightenment.

Helmed by Emmy and BAFTA winners, writer Nigel Williams (Elizabeth I, The Name of the Rose) and director Philip Martin (The Crown, Wallander), the show’s cast includes Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Mudbound), BAFTA winner Gina McKee (Notting Hill, Our Friends in the North), and Kevin McNally (The Crown, Das Boot, Pirates of the Caribbean).