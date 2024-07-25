Shares

Samsung Electronics recently came in third position on the Brands Africa 100 list for 2024. The achievement highlights Samsung’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction across the continent.

Brands Africa 100 is an annual ranking that evaluates the performance, impact, and popularity of brands across the continent. The accolade is a testament to Samsung’s strategic initiatives, innovative product offerings, and dedicated customer service that resonate with African consumers.

Samsung’s success in the African market can be attributed to its relentless pursuit of cutting-edge technology and its deep understanding of the unique needs of African consumers. The company has a diverse product portfolio ranging from smartphones and home appliances to consumer electronics, and has consistently met the demands of a rapidly evolving market.

Beyond delivering high-quality products, Samsung has actively engaged in various community development and corporate social initiatives across Africa. These programs focus on education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to improving the lives of its customers and contributing positively to society.

Acknowledging the accolade, Nyawira Muraguri, Corporate Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics East Africa said, “We are honored to be recognized as the 3rd top brand in Africa by Brands Africa 100. This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to providing innovative solutions and exceptional experiences to our customers. We are deeply committed to continuing our efforts to enhance the quality of life for people across East Africa.”

Regionally, Samsung has made,significant strides in expanding its footprint across Africa, reaffirming its commitment to the African market. “Our aggressive expansion strategy is a testament to our commitment to bringing the latest technology to a broader regional audience, which is informed by high rate of mobile and internet penetration,” added Muraguri.