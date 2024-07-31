Shares

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones with the latest foldable technology and Galaxy AI are now available for pre-order in the Kenyan market.

In Kenya, the recommended retail price for the Galaxy Z Fold6 (256GB) is Ksh. 264,000, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is Ksh. 148,000. The devices are currently available for pre-order at authorized Samsung stores and e-commerce partners. The devices can be pre-ordered from July 11 to July 31 here.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold6 will receive a complementary slim S-pen case, while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip6 will receive a flip suite case set.

Samsung has incorporated payment plans with Absa for the new foldable smartphones. Using an Absa credit card, customers can pre-order the devices through a convenient installment plan that allows them to spread out the cost of your new device, making it more accessible to everyone.

Some of the exciting features of the foldables include the following.

AI Multi-Search on a Large Screen with Circle to Search.

Note Assist for effortless organization.

Interpreter for real-time interpretation during seminars, classes, or meetings.

Smart Select and AI Drawing to transform sketches into AI-generated images, enhancing your creativity.

Vapor Chamber to diffuse heat to prevent smartphones from overheating.

FlexWindow: The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities. Built on the foundation of Samsung’s history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI uses a powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in silver shadow, pink, and navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in silver shadow, yellow, blue, and mint. Choose the colour that best suits your style. For peace of mind, Samsung Care+ will be provided for one year free during the pre-order period, protecting your products with certified care from Samsung experts for accidental damage.