Combining cutting-edge technology with chic design, these devices redefine what it means to be connected. Paired with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Buds3 Pro, they offer a complete Samsung ecosystem that enhances every aspect of your lifestyle.

The RRP for the Galaxy Z Fold6 is KES 264,000 while the RRP for the Galaxy Flip6 is KES 148,000. On the other hand, the RRP for the Galaxy Watch Ultra is KES 90,000 and KES 40,000 for the Buds3 Pro, this exclusive offer presents a perfect opportunity to indulge in Samsung’s latest wearable technology without breaking the bank. Valid until 31st August 2024, early adopters and tech enthusiasts alike are invited to experience the next level of mobile sophistication.

“We have come together with our partners offer our customers an opportunity to experience the full potential of our latest foldables,” said Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Galaxy Kenya. “By merging the innovative features of the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Buds3 Pro, we’re delivering an unmatched Samsung ecosystem experience at an incredible value.”

The Galaxy Watch Ultra stands as Samsung’s most rugged smartwatch, designed for those who live life to the fullest. With features like intuitive gesture controls, advanced health monitoring, including FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection, and an AI-powered energy score, it’s the perfect companion for your active lifestyle.

For music lovers, the Buds3 Pro offers a listening experience that is exemplary Designed for audiophiles, these earbuds deliver superior sound quality, complete with an Adaptive Equalizer and AI-powered noise control for a personalized audio experience. Whether you’re on a call or just enjoying your favorite playlist, the Buds3 Pro ensures you hear every detail with crystal clarity.

“This offer is more than just a discount; it’s an invitation to elevate your lifestyle with the latest in Samsung technology,” added Mr. Hutia. “The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Buds3 Pro are the perfect complements to the Fold 6 and Flip 6, creating a seamless and immersive experience for our users.”

This offer is aimed at providing access to the new age of technology to consumers with these cutting-edge devices.