Shares

Samsung Electronics has launched the new Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in the Kenyan marke t. Thereby expanding the power of Galaxy AI to more people through wearables designed to provide end-to-end wellness experiences for everyone.

These new additions to the wearables portfolio are central to Samsung’s vision for Galaxy AI to enhance digital health, delivering personalized insights and tailored health experiences that enable a more comprehensive understanding of yourself through a holistic approach to everyday wellness.

Obtaining accurate, detailed, and advanced information on personal health is a key factor in this process, and Samsung’s accumulated sensor innovations on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are helping bring its vision to life. Galaxy Ring delivers a straight-forward approach to wellness, offering health monitoring, tracking, and personalized insights while worn comfortably on a finger, even while asleep.

Galaxy Watch7 maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts along with intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities. Galaxy Watch Ultra – the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup – is Samsung’s most capable smartwatch yet, designed for next level achievements.

“The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung’s most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your he Samsung’s Expanded Wearables Portfolio Unlocks Intelligent Health Experiences for All health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions,” said Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa. “The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences.”

The wearables will be retailing as follows.