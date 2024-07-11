The two devices will be available for pre-order at authorised Samsung stores and e-commerce partners from 11th July to 31st July. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.
Samsung’s continued innovation in foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimized for portability. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience.
Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide even more durability, offering you greater peace of mind. The dual rail hinge structure is further supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength.
The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.