Samsung Electronics has launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 , along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro in the Kenyan market. The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB is while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000.

Earlier this year, Samsung ushered in the era of mobile AI through the power of Galaxy AI. With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to enable a range of unique mobile experiences.

Whether using Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or making the most of the iconic FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities. Built on the foundation of Samsung’s history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI uses powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

“At Samsung innovation has always propelled us to the forefront of the mobile industry. With our foldable technology and now the integration of Galaxy AI, we are revolutionizing user experiences across East Africa and the Globe. Our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers is unwavering, and with these groundbreaking advancements, we are providing unparalleled functionality and convenience,” said Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa. “We are proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to our region, empowering users to explore new possibilities and elevate their mobile experience like never before.”

The two devices will be available for pre-order at authorized Samsung stores and e-commerce partners from 11th July to 31st July. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.

Samsung’s continued innovation in foldables has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimized for portability. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience.

Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide even more durability, offering you greater peace of mind. The dual rail hinge structure is further supported by a strengthened folding edge, better distributing the shock of external impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength.

The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.