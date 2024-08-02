Shares

Samsung has announced the global availability of Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 series and the Galaxy Ring.

The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB  while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.

Galaxy Z Fold6 & Flip6 specifications

 

GALAXY Z FOLD 6
GALAXY Z FLIP 6
Network 2G/3G/4G/5G 2G/3G/4G/5G
Operating system Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1.1
Weight 239 grams 187 grams
RAM + storage 12GB + 512GB 12GB + 512GB
Screen 7.6 inch FHD+ (1856 x 2160), 120Hz, HDR10+Unfolded:153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm
Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm		 6.7 inch FHD+ (1080 x 2640), 120Hz, HDR10+Unfolded:165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)		 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Selfie camera 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide),Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide),		 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
Video modes 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS)

720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+

 4K@30/60fps1080p@60/120/240fps

720p@960fps, HDR10+
Processor Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz) Adreno 750
Battery Li-Po 4400 mAh25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse wireless		 Li-Po 4000 mAh25W wired, QC2.0
15W wireless
4.5W reverse wireless
Colours Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 allow tracking of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) for the first time for a better understanding of metabolic health, while a Dual-frequency GPS system tracks location more precisely than ever for workouts in any outdoor environment from busy cities to dusty trails.

The Galaxy Ring is the newest form factor, offering Samsung powerful sensor technology in the smallest wearable yet. The distinct concave design is stylish and durable with a Titanium Grade 5 finish, built for extended wear and 24/7 health monitoring.

The wearables will be retailing as follows.
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra – Ksh. 73,300
  • Galaxy Watch 7 BT 44 – Ksh. 37,100
  • Galaxy Watch 7 BT 44 – Ksh. 33,700
  • Galaxy Watch 7 FE BT – Ksh. 25,600
  • Galaxy Buds Pro – Ksh. 24000
  • Galaxy Buds 3 – Ksh. 17,200
Making the announcement, Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa said, “We’ve seen significant consumer excitement following the unveiling of our latest Galaxy devices earlier this month. By integrating the power of Galaxy AI into our versatile foldable devices as well as expanding it to our ecosystem portfolio, we are continuing our commitment to putting the potential of AI into the hands of millions around the world.”