Samsung has announced the global availability of Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 series and the Galaxy Ring.
The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.
Galaxy Z Fold6 & Flip6 specifications
|
GALAXY Z FOLD 6
|
GALAXY Z FLIP 6
|Network
|2G/3G/4G/5G
|2G/3G/4G/5G
|Operating system
|Android 14, One UI 6.1.1
|Android 14, One UI 6.1.1
|Weight
|239 grams
|187 grams
|RAM + storage
|12GB + 512GB
|12GB + 512GB
|Screen
|7.6 inch FHD+ (1856 x 2160), 120Hz, HDR10+Unfolded:153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm
Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm
|6.7 inch FHD+ (1080 x 2640), 120Hz, HDR10+Unfolded:165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm
|Main camera
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
|Selfie camera
|4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide),Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide),
|10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
|Video modes
|8K@30fps, 4K@60fps1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS)
720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
|4K@30/60fps1080p@60/120/240fps
720p@960fps, HDR10+
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 750 (1 GHz)
|Adreno 750
|Battery
|Li-Po 4400 mAh25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse wireless
|Li-Po 4000 mAh25W wired, QC2.0
15W wireless
4.5W reverse wireless
|Colours
|Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White
|Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach
The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 allow tracking of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) for the first time for a better understanding of metabolic health, while a Dual-frequency GPS system tracks location more precisely than ever for workouts in any outdoor environment from busy cities to dusty trails.
The Galaxy Ring is the newest form factor, offering Samsung powerful sensor technology in the smallest wearable yet. The distinct concave design is stylish and durable with a Titanium Grade 5 finish, built for extended wear and 24/7 health monitoring.