Samsung has announced the global availability of Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3 series and the Galaxy Ring.

The devices will retail at Ksh 264,000 for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will go for Kshs. 148,000. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a slim S-pen case while those who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will receive a flip suite case set.

Galaxy Z Fold6 & Flip6 specifications

GALAXY Z FOLD 6 GALAXY Z FLIP 6 Network 2G/3G/4G/5G 2G/3G/4G/5G Operating system Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Android 14, One UI 6.1.1 Weight 239 grams 187 grams RAM + storage 12GB + 512GB 12GB + 512GB Screen 7.6 inch FHD+ (1856 x 2160), 120Hz, HDR10+Unfolded:153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm

Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mm 6.7 inch FHD+ (1080 x 2640), 120Hz, HDR10+Unfolded:165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm

Folded: 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm Main camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)

10 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)

12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide)

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Selfie camera 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide),Cover camera:

10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) Video modes 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS) 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+ 4K@30/60fps1080p@60/120/240fps 720p@960fps, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz) Adreno 750 Battery Li-Po 4400 mAh25W wired

15W wireless

4.5W reverse wireless Li-Po 4000 mAh25W wired, QC2.0

15W wireless

4.5W reverse wireless Colours Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7 allow tracking of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) for the first time for a better understanding of metabolic health, while a Dual-frequency GPS system tracks location more precisely than ever for workouts in any outdoor environment from busy cities to dusty trails.