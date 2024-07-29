Shares

Samsung Electronics recently announced that its SmartThings platform has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security management systems (ISMSs). ISO 27001 is the leading global standard for ISMSs, and provides companies with guidance to manage the risks to information assets systematically and achieve information protection goals.

The certification was received from the British Standards Institution (BSI), a world-renowned standardization and certification organization. To be certified, a company has to meet the standard across a total of 123 detailed items, including policies for information security, access control for information assets, and incident response, among others.

With this certification, Samsung has proven that the information protection of its SmartThings Cloud operates in accordance with international standards. This is while providing integrated connected experiences. The official recognition will boost trust and strengthen business competitiveness, not only with SmartThings users but also, partners.

Commenting on Samsung’s latest certification, Harold Pradal, President of Assurance Services at BSI said, “The importance of cloud technology and information protection is increasing in a rapidly changing business environment. We recognized that the operation capability and security level of Samsung SmartThings are excellent.”

On his part, Seungbum Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of the Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics said, “SmartThings receiving the ISO 27001 certification is the result of our sustained focus on the protection of information in a hyper-connected world with exponentially increasing intelligence. But this is just another step in our drive to fortify the platform’s security. We will continue to find new ways to ensure that SmartThings’ personalized services are provided even more safely.”