Media personality, radio presenter and actor Fareed Khimani will return to host the reunion of the dramatic second season of The Real Housewives of Nairobi. The reunion will air in two parts on Showmax on 16th and 23th August.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Nairobi brought back some of the cast from Season one including Dr. Catherine Masitsa, Vera Sidika and Minne Kariuki. The OG ladies were joined by newcomers competitive body-building athlete Farah Esmail, aesthetics entrepreneur Zena Nyambu and Reja Keji Lada.

This season served drama, alliances and of course, fashion and opulence. The ladies will have the opportunity to address everything at the fiery two-part reunion, where hard questions will be asked, friendships will be put to the test and rivalries will be rekindled.

Fareed, who is tasked with getting to the bottom of every single thing that happened this season, is expected to hold the ladies accountable and give viewers what they want.

“Honestly, I didn’t know that I would be asked to come back this season but sitting on the throne once again is such a thrill. I think I’m more nervous this time because I know what to expect from the show and from the ladies but I come prepared because I consider myself one of the cast members now. I have immersed myself into the show and have become a fly on the wall in the lives of these ladies,” said Fareed at a recent presser.

As the host of one of the most-watched franchises in the region, Fareed has a lot of expectations to meet. To this end, he promises to be more hard-hitting in addressing all the issues raised by viewers throughout the season. “I remember taking a step back when I felt intimidated in Season 1 but that won’t happen again. I am ready for all the drama from the ladies and I am less lenient this season so viewers can expect that I will be asking all the tough questions,” he explained.

The first season of The Real Housewives of Nairobi broke first-day streaming records in Kenya when it launched in 2023, and was the most-watched show on Showmax in Kenya in 2023. The show also also won Best TV Show at the Kalasha Awards held earlier in March this year.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and is part of The Real Housewives franchise. It is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Other than Nairobi, Showmax is also home to other African franchises like Durban, currently the longest-running Real Housewives franchise in Africa at Season 4, Lagos, Abuja, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, South Africa. Showmax is also the streaming home of the Cape Town, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Wynlande franchises.