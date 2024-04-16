Shares

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is coming back to our screens for the second season on May 10 and will be available on the streaming platform Showmax.

The popular reality series is the biggest Showmax Original yet in Kenya, having broken streaming records when Season 1 launched in February 2023, and making it to the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2023. Recently, The Real Housewives of Nairobi also won Best TV Show at the Kalasha Awards 2024.

In Season 2, actress and entrepreneur Minne Kariuki returns along with Vera Sidika, and businessperson and tastemaker Dr Catherine Masitsa. They are joined by new cast members that include lawyer and professional bodybuilder Farah Esmail, beauty entrepreneur Zena Nyambu and Reja Keji Ladu.

The three cast members from season 1 that are missing are: Lisa Christoffersen, Susan Kaittany and Sonal Maherali.

“We’re very excited for the return of The Real Housewives of Nairobi in May. Over the years, D&R Studios has cut a niche in quality production of unscripted shows in Kenya, and to be able to pull off a global format of this magnitude and have it renewed is something we’re very proud of as a company,” says executive producer Eugene Mbugua. “In this new season, we’ll see a return of some familiar faces and a few new additions. We’re very keen to bring out the opulence that Nairobi and Kenya has to offer while maintaining the excitement and intrigue that makes The Real Housewives what it is.”

Introducing the new cast of The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season 2

Farah Esmail

Farah is a 50-year-old professional bodybuilder, bikini athlete and owner of F45 training studio in Lavington. She is also an impact entrepreneur, business consultant and corporate lawyer who mainly works in corporate governance.

Farah, who is a pioneer bikini athlete in Kenya, has won the national championships three times in a row and has represented the country in international fitness competitions and won medals in the UK, Dubai, Portugal, Las Vegas, India, and South Africa.

Zena Nyambu

Zena is a 41-year-old mother of two and a beauty and aesthetics entrepreneur who runs several businesses, including luxury skincare parlour Glamsquad Kenya, interior design company Art Infinity and is also a partner at Zela Aesthetics, a medical aesthetics and wellness centre.

Reja Keji Ladu

Reja is a 29 year old mother of two and the wife to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs of South Sudan. Born in Uganda, and raised in both Uganda and South Sudan, Reja resides in Nairobi with her children. She is the owner of a clothing brand called Jenm, headquartered in Juba, a catering company, and is about to launch a spa in South Sudan and poultry farm in Nanyuki.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios and is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Other Showmax Originals in the franchise include editions in Durban, currently the longest-running Real Housewives franchise in Africa at Season 4, Lagos, which wrapped Season 2 in January with a reunion that dropped in March, Abuja, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa, which is premiering soon. Showmax is also the streaming home of the Cape Town, Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Wynlande franchises.