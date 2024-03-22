Shares

Tatu Woodworks, a company specialising in joinery services, has begun operations at Tatu City for Unity Homes. The company will deliver turnkey solutions from concept and design to joinery for homeowners, developers, architects, and interior designers.

As part of its inaugural projects, the company will fabricate kitchen cabinets using European-standard boards for Unity One, a residential development by Unity Homes in Tatu City.

Tatu Woodworks aims to address the growing demand for high-quality joinery solutions in Kenya’s burgeoning real estate market. This is including Tatu City, which is already home to over 5,000 residents, more than 78 businesses, and 4,500 pupils and students in Tatu City’s schools; Crawford International School and Nova Pioneer Primary and Secondary.

Speaking at the site, Erol Cako, General Manager of Tatu Woodworks stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Tatu Woodworks to the market. Based in the Tatu City Special Economic Zone, we use modern machinery and the latest techniques to ensure the best quality services, results, and timelines for our clients. We are excited to work with Unity Homes as they strive for high-quality and affordable living spaces.”

In the recent past, the joinery industry in Kenya has seen significant growth. However, the sector faces various challenges such as unqualified artisans and limited investment in modern equipment and materials. Backed by Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City, Tatu Woodworks has access to the latest technologies, skills and facilities.

On his part, Unity Homes Executive Director Jason Horsey said, “We are delighted to partner with Tatu Woodworks on the Unity One project. Our apartments have been thoughtfully designed to offer maximum comfort, convenience, and functionality. The modern and stylish kitchen has sleek appliances and ample counter space for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen cabinets from Tatu Woodworks align perfectly with our vision for creating exceptional living spaces.”

More than 75 local, regional and global businesses are operational or under development in Tatu City. These include CCI Global, Heineken, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, ADvTECH, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff.