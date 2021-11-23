Shares

Tatu City has appointed engineering and construction firm Stecol Corporation to complete the final phase of Kijani Ridge, Tatu City’s premier residential neighbourhood. The infrastructure is set to be completed in 12 months.

The eastern district of Kijani Ridge has 218 half and quarter acre fully serviced plots, selling from Ksh. 12.2 million. A third of the plots have already been purchased with rising demand for Kijani Ridge’s premium infrastructure and the surrounding amenities including schools, businesses, retail spaces and hundreds of acres of open space.

The agreement with Stecol includes the development of 6 km of tarmacked roads, 6 km of footpaths and a 5 km underground storm water conduit network and water supply pipeline. Stecol will also build 2.7 km of sewer lines, hundreds of street lights, 12 km of fibre optic cabling and kilometres of 11 kV medium voltage underground power lines.

Speaking on the agreement, Eng. Samuel Gathukia, Head of construction and delivery at Tatu City said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Stecol Corporation to the final phase of Kijani Ridge. Stecol has demonstrated its capability of delivering world-class infrastructure across Tatu City for many years, and is currently finishing infrastructure in Kijani Ridge’s Slope, Park, Meadows and Lakeside neighourhoods.”

On his part, Tian Yisheng, Deputy Director, East Africa Region, Stecol Corporation said, “Tatu City is more than a construction project for Stecol, it is also our home. We are honoured to play a key role in the achievement of Tatu City’s vision of building a new city free from the congestion of Nairobi, with all the conveniences residents and businesses desire in one location.”

The new Kijani Ridge infrastructure complements more than 9.5 km of roads and 440 plots serviced with power, water and waste in other areas of Kijani Ridge’s 350 acres of development.

Currently, more than 60 local, regional and multi-national businesses have opened or started development at Tatu City. These include industry leaders such as Dormans, Cooper K-Brands, Friendship Group, KWAL, Cold Solutions, Chandaria Industries, Kim-Fay, Davis & Shirtliff, Copia, FFS and Twiga Foods, among others.

The Crawford International and Nova Pioneer schools educate 3,000 students daily, and more than 3,000 homes are completed or under construction.