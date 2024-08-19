Shares

Hunter’s Choice, a whisky brand by Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), recently rebranded with a new look and feel bottle. The rebrand was inspired by feedback from its consumers, and has three key features; a new closure, a vibrant and modern label, and a new brand proposition.

Customers can breathe easy, as the taste and pricing of Hunter’s Choice Whisky have not changed. The rebrand is primarily for our consumers to enjoy a fine whisky in a nice new bottle, at an affordable price.

Hunter’s Choice Whisky was first produced by KWAL as a blended whisky on 19th October 1999. It is available in quantities of 250ml, 350ml and 750ml.

Hapakenya recently sat down with Lorraine Wairimu, Brand Manager for brown spirits at KWAL to get insight on the rebrand.

Please introduce yourself

I am Lorraine Wairimu, the Brand Manager for brown spirits at Kenya Wines Agencies Limited (KWAL). When I say brown spirits I mean Hunter’s Choice, County, and Viceroy.

Why are they called brown spirits?

Well, one is because of the colour. Brown spirits are brown in colour. Generally, in spirits, we have clear and brown spirits. For clear we have vodka and gin. For browns, we have whisky, cognac, brandy, and rum.

What inspired the rebrand for Hunter’s Choice Whisky?

Hunter’s Choice has been around since 1999. Over the years the brand has had different seasons in terms of look and feel. We felt the need to bring the brand closer to our consumers. Featuring on our bottle is our hero, the Hunter and his Dog. We needed to be progressive in moving the brand forward, hence the new look of the Hunter and the dog on the move. We also drew inspiration from our consumers who often give us feedback on the product.

What would you say is the key selling point for Hunter’s Choice Whisky?

One of the key selling points is the liquid itself. We have a fine blended drink that speaks to the masses. The other selling point is the story of the Hunter. For us, the Hunter represents all of us. When we go out and hustle we are ‘hunting’. This in itself is the essence of the brand.

How would you rate the performance of Hunter’s Choice in comparison to its peers in the market?

I can confidently say that we have a considerable market size at the moment in terms of volume and value. We are definitely one of the best-performing products out there.

How is Hunter’s Choice best enjoyed?

We recommend taking the drink neat, on the rocks, or as a mixture.

How do you like your Hunter’s Choice?

From a consumer perspective, I enjoy it neat. I am also a sweet tooth, so I enjoy taking Hunter’s Choice cocktails as well.

Do you have a favourite fan fact for the Hunter’s Choice Whisky brand?

I would say our label is the favorite fan fact. The story of Hunter and the Dog. It speaks to the actual Hunter, who is all of us, and resonates with our daily hustles. Our tagline for the rebrand has been ‘Explore Boldly’. This speaks to the brand in terms of exploration, discovery, and adventure. Then ‘Boldly’ in terms of taking chances as ‘Hunters’ and leaders.