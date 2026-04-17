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Airtel launched their eSIM service in Kenya in 2023, offering customers to access same functionality as someone using a physical SIM.

The eSIM service is available on the Airtel network and customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards to eSIM. They will need to ensure they have a compatible device by dialling *#06#, obtain the required QR code.

The upgrade to an Airtel eSIM can be done on the Airtel App or by visiting an Airtel customer care centre.

How to get an Airtel eSIM

Airtel’s eSIM system is built around the EID (Embedded Identity Document), a unique 32-digit identifier built into the device hardware. The provisioning process follows a specific sequence of technical steps:

The user retrieves the EID number from the device’s About Phone settings or by dialling *#06#. Through the Airtel App, the customer selects the Upgrade eSIM function. The system requires the input of the mobile number and the pasting of the EID to map the network profile to the specific internal chip of the handset. The request is authenticated via a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the active number. Once verified, the network begins the remote provisioning of the digital profile. The transition typically takes effect within one hour. Following this period, a device restart is recommended to refresh the network handshake and seat the new profile.

Post-activation configuration

After the eSIM profile is successfully downloaded, additional steps may be required to ensure full service compatibility:

Users are advised to check the device’s cellular settings for available carrier updates. These updates optimize the device for specific network parameters, including USSD gateway routing and data APN configurations.

In accordance with standard security protocols for SIM replacements, there is often a temporary restriction on SMS and OTP services (typically 24 hours) to mitigate the risk of unauthorized account access during the transition.

The Airtel eSIM model is characterized by remote portability. Customers can also do an eSIM swap via the Airtel App. Those having challenges with the app, can visit a customer care centre or reach out to Airtel customer care on phone or online.