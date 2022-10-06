Faiba, owned by Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL), launched its services in Kenya in 2019 under the brand name Faiba 4G.
Faiba 4G is data focused and its services are offered on a 4G network. They offer services such as mobile data, calls, SMS and VoLTE.
The company started offering its services on the 700Mhz spectrum, which limited the number of phones that could access its network. In 2021, it installed B3/1800 MHz infrastructure on its network to allow more smartphones in the country to access its network. The telecommunication company has since grown to become the fifth biggest telecommunication company in Kenya with 272,392 customers.
The company’s services are available in Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Nyahururu, Voi, Kajiado, Kericho, Kitale, Bomet, Narok, Baringo, Kisii, Meru, Embu, Chuka, Kilifi, and Mtwapa.
Faiba 4G has announced a reduction in price for data and voice on its platform in order to attract more customers onto its platform in Kenya.
Faiba 4G prices are now as follows;
1. Faiba 4G Data Prices
|Bundle
|Price (Ksh.)
|Validity
|100 MB
|10
|1 Day
|225 MB
|20
|1 Day
|2.5 GB
|100
|3 Days
|8 GB
|300
|7 Days
|15 GB
|500
|10 Days
|30 GB
|1,000
|30 Days
|65 GB
|2,000
|30 Days
|100 GB
|3,000
|60 Days
|140 GB
|4,000
|60 Days
|225 GB
|6,000
|90 Days
Faiba 4G data bundles can be bought via the Faiba App, Faiba 4G web platform and USSD code *544#.
The following bundles are also available:
- 1GB at Ksh. 50 – Valid for 1 day
- Fisi Hour at Ksh 150 – Valid for 3 hours
2. Faiba 4G voice prices
|Plan
|Mins (other networks)
|Faiba to Faiba
|SMS (other networks)
|Data
|Cost (Ksh.)
|Chui
|300
|FREE
|100
|5 GB
|500
|Kifaru
|500
|FREE
|100
|7 GB
|700
|Ndovu
|700
|FREE
|100
|10 GB
|1000
|Simba
|1500
|FREE
|100
|20 GB
|2000
Faiba 4G voice plans can be purchased via the Faiba app, Faiba 4G web platform and USSD code *111#.