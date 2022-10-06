Shares

Faiba, owned by Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL), launched its services in Kenya in 2019 under the brand name Faiba 4G.

Faiba 4G is data focused and its services are offered on a 4G network. They offer services such as mobile data, calls, SMS and VoLTE.

The company started offering its services on the 700Mhz spectrum, which limited the number of phones that could access its network. In 2021, it installed B3/1800 MHz infrastructure on its network to allow more smartphones in the country to access its network. The telecommunication company has since grown to become the fifth biggest telecommunication company in Kenya with 272,392 customers.

The company’s services are available in Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Nyahururu, Voi, Kajiado, Kericho, Kitale, Bomet, Narok, Baringo, Kisii, Meru, Embu, Chuka, Kilifi, and Mtwapa.

Faiba 4G has announced a reduction in price for data and voice on its platform in order to attract more customers onto its platform in Kenya.

Faiba 4G prices are now as follows;

1. Faiba 4G Data Prices

Bundle Price (Ksh.) Validity 100 MB 10 1 Day 225 MB 20 1 Day 2.5 GB 100 3 Days 8 GB 300 7 Days 15 GB 500 10 Days 30 GB 1,000 30 Days 65 GB 2,000 30 Days 100 GB 3,000 60 Days 140 GB 4,000 60 Days 225 GB 6,000 90 Days

Faiba 4G data bundles can be bought via the Faiba App, Faiba 4G web platform and USSD code *544#.

The following bundles are also available:

1GB at Ksh. 50 – Valid for 1 day Fisi Hour at Ksh 150 – Valid for 3 hours

2. Faiba 4G voice prices

Plan Mins (other networks) Faiba to Faiba SMS (other networks) Data Cost (Ksh.) Chui 300 FREE 100 5 GB 500 Kifaru 500 FREE 100 7 GB 700 Ndovu 700 FREE 100 10 GB 1000 Simba 1500 FREE 100 20 GB 2000

Faiba 4G voice plans can be purchased via the Faiba app, Faiba 4G web platform and USSD code *111#.