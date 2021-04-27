Shares

Faiba is a broadband and mobile services brand in Kenya. For a long time, Faiba 4G connectivity has only been available for select devices, since 2017. Smartphones, specifically, could not support Faiba frequencies, causing a connectivity complaint among customers who wanted to enjoy 4G connectivity at an affordable price.

The company has announced that it is currently installing B3/1800 MHz infrastructure to support 4G mobile connectivity across the country. The new infrastructure is a radiofrequency that represents more than 48% of all 4G networks in the world and has the largest 4G user devices ecosystem with about 65% of all LTE smartphones. To this end, all smartphones sold in the Kenyan market will be able to use Faiba 4G.

However, the installation process is happening only in Nairobi for the moment. Faiba adds that it will be supporting Carrier Aggregation (CA), meaning that a device can use two or more frequencies for high speeds.

This also means that if you have a CA-capable phone, then your Faiba connection should have a 4G+ symbol at the status bar. Those who want to test these developments can do so in Nairobi around Hilton and Kileleshwa area.

Faiba also recently launched the eSIM for Ksh. 150. The eSIM card (embedded SIM) is embedded in a smartphone, then used to authenticate the user’s identity with the carrier. eSIM has a number of benefits like simpler device setup (no need to replace or insert SIM cards), devices can operate independently and adds a new range of new enhanced mobile-connected devices.

Faiba operates under Jamii Telecommunications Limited (JTL), a privately owned Kenyan telecommunication service provider.